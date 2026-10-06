CinemaManfredonia

Naza e Verity in programmazione al Cinema San Michele

Redazione6 Ottobre 2026
Anne Hathaway stars as Verity Crawford in director Michael Showalter's VERITY, from Amazon MGM Studios. Photo credit: Alisha Wetherill © 2026 Amazon Content Services LLC. All Rights Reserved.
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Naza e Verity in programmazione al Cinema San Michele

NAZA

Programmazione

Venerdi 9 ottobre ore 18:45

Sabato 10 ottobre ore 18:45

Domenica 11 ottobre ore 18:45

Lunedi 12 ottobre ore 18:45

Martedì 13 ottobre ore 18:45

Mercoledì 14 ottobre ore 18:45

VERITY

Programmazione

Venerdi 9 ottobre ore 20:15

Sabato 10 ottobre ore 20:15

Domenica 11 ottobre ore 20:15

Lunedi 12 ottobre ore 20:15

Martedì 13 ottobre ore 20:15

Mercoledì 14 ottobre ore 20:15

Redazione6 Ottobre 2026