CinemaManfredonia
Naza e Verity in programmazione al Cinema San Michele
[esi adrotate group="1" cache="public" ttl="0"]
Naza e Verity in programmazione al Cinema San Michele
NAZA
Programmazione
Venerdi 9 ottobre ore 18:45
Sabato 10 ottobre ore 18:45
Domenica 11 ottobre ore 18:45
Lunedi 12 ottobre ore 18:45
Martedì 13 ottobre ore 18:45
Mercoledì 14 ottobre ore 18:45
VERITY
Programmazione
Venerdi 9 ottobre ore 20:15
Sabato 10 ottobre ore 20:15
Domenica 11 ottobre ore 20:15
Lunedi 12 ottobre ore 20:15
Martedì 13 ottobre ore 20:15
Mercoledì 14 ottobre ore 20:15