CinemaManfredonia
Cinema San Michele, due film in programma in settimana
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Cinema San Michele, due film in programma in settimana
MAMMINA
Programmazione
Venerdi 16 ottobre ore 17:45 e ore 21:15
Sabato 17 ottobre ore 17:45 e ore 21:15
Domenica 18 ottobre ore17:45 e ore 21:15
Lunedi 19 ottobre ore 17:45 e ore 21:15
Martedì 20 ottobre ore 17:45 e ore 21:15
Mercoledì 21 ottobre ore 17:45 e ore 21:15
LA CITTÀ DEI VIVI
Programmazione
Venerdi 16 ottobre ore 19:30
Sabato 17 ottobre ore 19:30
Domenica 18 ottobre ore19:30
Lunedi 19 ottobre ore 19:30
Martedì 20 ottobre ore 19:30
Mercoledì 21 ottobre ore 19:30