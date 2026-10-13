CinemaManfredonia

Cinema San Michele, due film in programma in settimana

Redazione13 Ottobre 2026
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Cinema San Michele, due film in programma in settimana

MAMMINA

Programmazione

Venerdi 16 ottobre ore 17:45 e ore 21:15
Sabato 17 ottobre ore 17:45 e ore 21:15
Domenica 18 ottobre ore17:45 e ore 21:15
Lunedi 19 ottobre ore 17:45 e ore 21:15
Martedì 20 ottobre ore 17:45 e ore 21:15
Mercoledì 21 ottobre ore 17:45 e ore 21:15

LA CITTÀ DEI VIVI

Programmazione

Venerdi 16 ottobre ore 19:30
Sabato 17 ottobre ore 19:30
Domenica 18 ottobre ore19:30
Lunedi 19 ottobre ore 19:30
Martedì 20 ottobre ore 19:30
Mercoledì 21 ottobre ore 19:30

Redazione13 Ottobre 2026