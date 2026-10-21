CinemaManfredonia

Carlo Acutis e Street Fighter al Cinema San Michele

Redazione21 Ottobre 2026
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Carlo Acutis e Street Fighter al Cinema San Michele

CARLO ACUTIS

IL GIOVANE SANTO

Venerdi 23 ottobre ore 19:00

Sabato 24 ottobre ore 19:00

Domenica 25 ottobre ore 19:00

Lunedi 26 ottobre ore 19:00

Martedì 27 ottobre ore 19:00

Mercoledì 28 ottobre ore 19:00

STREET FIGHTER

Programmazione

Venerdi 23 ottobre ore 20:30

Sabato 24 ottobre ore 20 :30

Domenica 25 ottobre ore 20:30

Lunedi 26 ottobre ore 20:30

Martedì 27 ottobre ore 20:30

Mercoledì 28 ottobre ore 20:30

Promo Maiorano
Redazione21 Ottobre 2026