CinemaManfredonia
Carlo Acutis e Street Fighter al Cinema San Michele
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Carlo Acutis e Street Fighter al Cinema San Michele
CARLO ACUTIS
IL GIOVANE SANTO
Venerdi 23 ottobre ore 19:00
Sabato 24 ottobre ore 19:00
Domenica 25 ottobre ore 19:00
Lunedi 26 ottobre ore 19:00
Martedì 27 ottobre ore 19:00
Mercoledì 28 ottobre ore 19:00
STREET FIGHTER
Programmazione
Venerdi 23 ottobre ore 20:30
Sabato 24 ottobre ore 20 :30
Domenica 25 ottobre ore 20:30
Lunedi 26 ottobre ore 20:30
Martedì 27 ottobre ore 20:30
Mercoledì 28 ottobre ore 20:30