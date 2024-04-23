Spettacolo Italia
Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 23 aprile
Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 23 aprile
RAI1
- 20:35 Affari Tuoi – Puntata Del 23/04/2024
- 21:30 Sulle Ali Della Musica
RAI2
- 20:30 TG2 20.30
- 21:00 TG2 Post
- 21:20 Belve – Puntata Del 23/04/2024
RAI3
- 20:40 Il Cavallo E La Torre – Puntata Del 23/04/2024
- 20:50 Un Posto Al Sole – Puntata Del 23/04/2024 EP6432
- 21:20 Tre Piani
RETE4
- 20:30 Prima di domani
- 21:25 E’ sempre Cartabianca
CANALE5
- 20:28 Striscia la notizia
- 20:44 Lazio – Juventus
- 22:49 Coppa italia live
ITALIA1
- 20:30 NCIS – Unita’ Anticrimine
- 21:17 Le Iene
LA7
- 20:35 Otto e Mezzo
- 21:15 DiMartedì
TV8
- 20:15 S9 Ep3 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Ristoranti
- 21:35 S9 Ep7 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Ristoranti
- 22:50 S9 Ep8 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Ristoranti
NOVE
- 20:20 S5 Ep32 – Don’t Forget the Lyrics – Stai…
- 21:35 Presa mortale
20
- 20:57 Operazione 6/12 – Attacco al Presidente
- 23:11 Ocean’s 8
27
- 21:17 I gemelli
- 23:15 Intrigo internazionale
34
- 21:05 10 regole per fare innamorare
- 22:53 Din Don 4 – Il paese dei balocchi