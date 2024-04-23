Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 23 aprile

Spettacolo Italia

RAI1

  • 20:35    Affari Tuoi – Puntata Del 23/04/2024
  • 21:30    Sulle Ali Della Musica

RAI2

  • 20:30    TG2 20.30
  • 21:00    TG2 Post
  • 21:20    Belve – Puntata Del 23/04/2024

RAI3

  • 20:40    Il Cavallo E La Torre – Puntata Del 23/04/2024
  • 20:50    Un Posto Al Sole – Puntata Del 23/04/2024 EP6432
  • 21:20    Tre Piani

RETE4

  • 20:30    Prima di domani
  • 21:25    E’ sempre Cartabianca

CANALE5

  • 20:28    Striscia la notizia
  • 20:44    Lazio – Juventus
  • 22:49    Coppa italia live

ITALIA1

  • 20:30    NCIS – Unita’ Anticrimine
  • 21:17    Le Iene

LA7

  • 20:35    Otto e Mezzo
  • 21:15    DiMartedì

TV8

  • 20:15    S9 Ep3 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Ristoranti
  • 21:35    S9 Ep7 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Ristoranti
  • 22:50    S9 Ep8 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Ristoranti

NOVE

  • 20:20    S5 Ep32 – Don’t Forget the Lyrics – Stai…
  • 21:35    Presa mortale

20

  • 20:57    Operazione 6/12 – Attacco al Presidente
  • 23:11    Ocean’s 8

27

  • 21:17    I gemelli
  • 23:15    Intrigo internazionale

34

  • 21:05    10 regole per fare innamorare
  • 22:53    Din Don 4 – Il paese dei balocchi
