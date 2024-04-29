Spettacolo Italia

Stasera in tv: la programmazione del 29 aprile

Stasera in tv: la programmazione del 29 aprile

RAI1

  • 20:35    Affari Tuoi – Puntata Del 29/04/2024
  • 21:30    Viva La Danza – Puntata Del 29/04/2024

RAI2

  • 21:00    TG2 Post
  • 21:20    Stasera Tutto è Possibile – Puntata Del 29/04/2024

RAI3

  • 20:40    Il Cavallo E La Torre – Puntata Del 29/04/2024
  • 20:50    Un Posto Al Sole – Puntata Del 29/04/2024
  • 21:20    FarWest – Puntata Del 29/04/2024

RETE4

  • 20:30    Prima di domani
  • 21:25    Quarta Repubblica

CANALE5

  • 20:35    Striscia la notizia
  • 21:35    L’Isola dei Famosi

ITALIA1

21:15    Transporter 3

LA7

  • 20:35    Otto e Mezzo
  • 21:15    100 minuti

TV8

  • 21:35    S6 Ep8 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel
  • 22:55    S12 Ep13 – MasterChef Italia

NOVE

21:35    Pablo II

20

  • 20:45    Big Bang Theory
  • 21:12    Nomis

27

21:15    Un poliziotto alle elementari

34

  • 21:05    Lucky Luke (Daisy Town)
  • 22:48    Vi racconto
