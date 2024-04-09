Spettacolo Italia
Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 9 aprile
RAI1
- 20:30 Cinque Minuti – Puntata Del 09/04/2024
- 20:35 Affari Tuoi – Puntata Del 09/04/2024
- 21:30 La Signora Delle Rose
RAI2
- 21:00 TG2 Post
- 21:20 Belve – Puntata Del 09/04/2024
- 23:20 Stasera C’è Cattelan Su Rai2 – Puntata Del 09/04/2024
RAI3
- 20:50 Un Posto Al Sole – Puntata Del 09/04/2024 EP6422
- 21:20 Petrolio – Puntata Del 09/04/2024
RETE4
- 20:30 Prima di domani
- 21:26 E’ sempre Cartabianca
CANALE5
- 20:31 Striscia la notizia
- 20:48 Real Madrid – Manchester City
- 22:57 Champions Live
ITALIA1
- 20:28 NCIS – Unita’ Anticrimine
- 21:17 Le Iene
LA7
- 20:35 Otto e Mezzo
- 21:15 DiMartedì
TV8
- 20:30 S2 Ep120 – 100% Italia
- 21:35 S9 Ep11 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Ristoranti
- 22:55 S9 Ep10 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Ristoranti
NOVE
21:35 Exodus – Dei e re
20
- 20:41 Big Bang Theory
- 21:12 Die Hard – Un buon giorno per morire
27
21:26 La fabbrica di cioccolato
34
- 21:06 Ti presento un amico
- 23:03 Attenti al gorilla