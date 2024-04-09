Spettacolo Italia

Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 9 aprile

Redazione9 Aprile 2024

Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 9 aprile

RAI1

  • 20:30    Cinque Minuti – Puntata Del 09/04/2024
  • 20:35    Affari Tuoi – Puntata Del 09/04/2024
  • 21:30    La Signora Delle Rose

RAI2

  • 21:00    TG2 Post
  • 21:20    Belve – Puntata Del 09/04/2024
  • 23:20    Stasera C’è Cattelan Su Rai2 – Puntata Del 09/04/2024

RAI3

  • 20:50    Un Posto Al Sole – Puntata Del 09/04/2024 EP6422
  • 21:20    Petrolio – Puntata Del 09/04/2024

RETE4

  • 20:30    Prima di domani
  • 21:26    E’ sempre Cartabianca

CANALE5

  • 20:31    Striscia la notizia
  • 20:48    Real Madrid – Manchester City
  • 22:57    Champions Live

ITALIA1

  • 20:28    NCIS – Unita’ Anticrimine
  • 21:17    Le Iene

LA7

  • 20:35    Otto e Mezzo
  • 21:15    DiMartedì

TV8

  • 20:30    S2 Ep120 – 100% Italia
  • 21:35    S9 Ep11 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Ristoranti
  • 22:55    S9 Ep10 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Ristoranti

NOVE

21:35    Exodus – Dei e re

20

  • 20:41    Big Bang Theory
  • 21:12    Die Hard – Un buon giorno per morire

27

21:26    La fabbrica di cioccolato

34

  • 21:06    Ti presento un amico
  • 23:03    Attenti al gorilla
Promo Manfredi Ricevimenti
Gelsomino Ceramiche
Centro Commerciale Gargano
Promo UnipolSai ilSipontino.net
Redazione9 Aprile 2024
Foto di Redazione

Redazione

ilSipontino.net dal 2005 prova a raccontare con passione ciò che accade sul Gargano ed in Capitanata. Per segnalare variazioni, rettifiche, precisazioni o comunicazioni in merito al presente articolo è possibile inviare email a redazione@ilsipontino.net

Articoli correlati

https://www.sorrisi.com/tv/soap/un-posto-al-sole-le-anticipazioni-michele-si-fa-un-esame-di-coscienza/

Un Posto al Sole le anticipazioni di oggi, ritorno del tutto inaspettato!

9 Aprile 2024
foto beautiful anticipazioni 19-23 marzo

Beautiful le anticipazioni di oggi, ennesima tempesta familiare! Inattesa rivelazione scuote tutti

9 Aprile 2024
Endless Love anticipazioni aprile 2024

Endless Love anticipazioni di oggi, Zeynep colta di sorpresa: tragico incidente!

9 Aprile 2024
foto Uomini e Donne anticipazioni registrazione 8 aprile

Uomini e Donne anticipazioni registrazione 8 aprile: Ida stronca Mario, Marika lascia lo studio

8 Aprile 2024