Spettacolo Italia

Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 16 aprile

Redazione16 Aprile 2024
foto francesca Fagnani Belve Nove

Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 16 aprile

RAI1

  • 20:35    Affari Tuoi – Puntata Del 16/04/2024
  • 21:30    The Miracle Club

RAI2

  • 21:00    TG2 Post
  • 21:20    Belve – Puntata Del 16/04/2024

RAI3

  • 20:40    Il Cavallo E La Torre – Puntata Del 16/04/2024
  • 20:50    Un Posto Al Sole – Puntata Del 16/04/2024 EP6427
  • 21:20    Petrolio – Puntata Del 16/04/2024

RETE4

  • 20:30    Prima di domani
  • 21:25    E’ sempre Cartabianca

CANALE5

  • 20:31    Striscia la notizia
  • 20:47    Barcellona – Paris Saint Germain
  • 22:51    Champions Live

ITALIA1

  • 20:28    NCIS – Unita’ Anticrimine
  • 21:17    Le Iene

LA7

  • 20:35    Otto e Mezzo
  • 21:15    DiMartedì

TV8

  • 20:30    S2 Ep125 – 100% Italia
  • 21:35    S9 Ep5 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Ristoranti
  • 22:55    S9 Ep6 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Ristoranti

NOVE

21:25    L’immortale

20

  • 20:40    Big Bang Theory
  • 21:11    Edge of Tomorrow – Senza domani

27

21:20    Forrest Gump

34

  • 21:04    Din Don – Il ritorno
  • 23:00    Din Don – Un paese in due
Gelsomino Ceramiche
Centro Commerciale Gargano
Promo Manfredi Ricevimenti
Promo UnipolSai ilSipontino.net
Redazione16 Aprile 2024
Foto di Redazione

Redazione

ilSipontino.net dal 2005 prova a raccontare con passione ciò che accade sul Gargano ed in Capitanata. Per segnalare variazioni, rettifiche, precisazioni o comunicazioni in merito al presente articolo è possibile inviare email a redazione@ilsipontino.net

Articoli correlati

foto uomini e donne anticipazioni tina cipollari

Anticipazioni Uomini e Donne: Mario Cusitore ancora nei guai, Tina Cipollari non gli crede

16 Aprile 2024

Belve gli ospiti del 16 Aprile, una ospite ha fatto spaventare i suoi fan

15 Aprile 2024

Amadeus fa un video per spiegare perché lascia la Rai

15 Aprile 2024

Amadeus ufficiale lascia la Rai, l’annuncio al dg Rossi

15 Aprile 2024