Spettacolo Italia
Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 16 aprile
Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 16 aprile
RAI1
- 20:35 Affari Tuoi – Puntata Del 16/04/2024
- 21:30 The Miracle Club
RAI2
- 21:00 TG2 Post
- 21:20 Belve – Puntata Del 16/04/2024
RAI3
- 20:40 Il Cavallo E La Torre – Puntata Del 16/04/2024
- 20:50 Un Posto Al Sole – Puntata Del 16/04/2024 EP6427
- 21:20 Petrolio – Puntata Del 16/04/2024
RETE4
- 20:30 Prima di domani
- 21:25 E’ sempre Cartabianca
CANALE5
- 20:31 Striscia la notizia
- 20:47 Barcellona – Paris Saint Germain
- 22:51 Champions Live
ITALIA1
- 20:28 NCIS – Unita’ Anticrimine
- 21:17 Le Iene
LA7
- 20:35 Otto e Mezzo
- 21:15 DiMartedì
TV8
- 20:30 S2 Ep125 – 100% Italia
- 21:35 S9 Ep5 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Ristoranti
- 22:55 S9 Ep6 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Ristoranti
NOVE
21:25 L’immortale
20
- 20:40 Big Bang Theory
- 21:11 Edge of Tomorrow – Senza domani
27
21:20 Forrest Gump
34
- 21:04 Din Don – Il ritorno
- 23:00 Din Don – Un paese in due