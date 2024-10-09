CinemaManfredonia
Cinema San Michele, c’è anche il secondo capitolo di Joker in programmazione
LA NOUVELLE FEMME
Programmazione
Giovedì 10 ottobre ore 18:30
Sabato 12 ottobre ore 18:30
Domenica 13 ottobre ore 18:30
Lunedi 14 ottobre ore 21:00
Martedì 15 ottobre ore 21:00
Mercoledì 16 ottobre ore 21:00
JOKER : FOLIE À DEUX
Programmazione
Giovedì 10 ottobre ore 20:30
Sabato 12 ottobre ore 16:00 e ore 20:30
Domenica 13 ottobre ore 16:00 e ore 20:30
Lunedi 14 ottobre ore 18:30
Martedì 15 ottobre ore 18:30
Mercoledì 16 ottobre ore 18:30