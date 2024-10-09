CinemaManfredonia

Cinema San Michele, c'è anche il secondo capitolo di Joker in programmazione

Cinema San Michele, c’è anche il secondo capitolo di Joker in programmazione

LA NOUVELLE FEMME

Programmazione

Giovedì 10 ottobre ore 18:30

Venerdi 11 ottobre ore 18:30

Sabato 12 ottobre ore 18:30

Domenica 13 ottobre ore 18:30

Lunedi 14 ottobre ore 21:00

Martedì 15 ottobre ore 21:00

Mercoledì 16 ottobre ore 21:00

JOKER : FOLIE À DEUX

Programmazione

Giovedì 10 ottobre ore 20:30

Venerdi 11 ottobre ore 20:30

Sabato 12 ottobre ore 16:00 e ore 20:30

Domenica 13 ottobre ore 16:00 e ore 20:30

Lunedi 14 ottobre ore 18:30

Martedì 15 ottobre ore 18:30

Mercoledì 16 ottobre ore 18:30

