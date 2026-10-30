Spettacolo Italia

Stasera in tv, la programmazione di venerdì 30 ottobre

Redazione30 Ottobre 2026
GF Vip, Piera Meloni e Roncaccia preoccupati per la nomination
Alessandro Roncaccia e Piera Meloni (Screen Mediaset Infinity)
[esi adrotate group="1" cache="public" ttl="0"]

Stasera in tv, la programmazione di venerdì 30 ottobre

RAI1

21.30 The Voice Senior

RAI2

21.20 Estranei – Stagione 1 Episodio 7 – Sepolto

RAI3

21.20 Civil War

RETE4

21.32 Quarto grado

CANALE5

21.20 Grande Fratello Vip

ITALIA1

21.25 Robin Hood

TV8

21.40 Pechino Express: L’estremo oriente

20

21.10 The Killer’s Game

RAIMOVIE

21.10 Cena con Delitto – Knives Out

CIELO

21.20 The Last Witch Hunter: L’ultimo cacciatore di streghe

27

21.15 Il delitto perfetto

34

21.00 Lo chiamavano Bulldozer

Redazione30 Ottobre 2026