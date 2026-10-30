Spettacolo Italia
Stasera in tv, la programmazione di venerdì 30 ottobre
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Stasera in tv, la programmazione di venerdì 30 ottobre
RAI1
21.30 The Voice Senior
RAI2
21.20 Estranei – Stagione 1 Episodio 7 – Sepolto
RAI3
21.20 Civil War
RETE4
21.32 Quarto grado
CANALE5
21.20 Grande Fratello Vip
ITALIA1
21.25 Robin Hood
TV8
21.40 Pechino Express: L’estremo oriente
20
21.10 The Killer’s Game
RAIMOVIE
21.10 Cena con Delitto – Knives Out
CIELO
21.20 The Last Witch Hunter: L’ultimo cacciatore di streghe
27
21.15 Il delitto perfetto
34
21.00 Lo chiamavano Bulldozer