CinemaManfredonia
I due film in programmazione questa settimana al Cinema San Michele
I due film in programmazione questa settimana al Cinema San Michele
PARTHENOPE
Programmazione
Venerdi 25 ottobre ore 18:30
Domenica 27 ottobre ore 18:30
Lunedi 28 ottobre ore 20:30
Martedì 29 ottobre ore 20:30
Mercoledì 30 ottobre ore 20:30
IL MAESTRO CHE PROMISE IL MARE
Programmazione
Venerdi 25 ottobre ore 21:00
Domenica 27 ottobre ore 21:00
Lunedi 28 ottobre ore 18:30
Martedì 29 ottobre ore 18:30
Mercoledì 30 ottobre ore 18:30