I due film in programmazione questa settimana al Cinema San Michele

Redazione24 Ottobre 2024
Beat RiGeneration

PARTHENOPE

Programmazione

Venerdi 25 ottobre ore 18:30

Sabato 26 ottobre ore 18:30

Domenica 27 ottobre ore 18:30

Lunedi 28 ottobre ore 20:30

Martedì 29 ottobre ore 20:30

Mercoledì 30 ottobre ore 20:30

IL MAESTRO CHE PROMISE IL MARE

Programmazione

Venerdi 25 ottobre ore 21:00

Sabato 26 ottobre ore 21:00

Domenica 27 ottobre ore 21:00

Lunedi 28 ottobre ore 18:30

Martedì 29 ottobre ore 18:30

Mercoledì 30 ottobre ore 18:30

