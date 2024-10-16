Spettacolo Italia

Stasera in tv, la programmazione di mercoledì 16 ottobre

Redazione16 Ottobre 2024
Stasera in tv, la programmazione di mercoledì 16 ottobre

RAI1

  • 20:35    Affari Tuoi
  • 21:30    Ti Presento I Suoceri

RAI2

  • 21:00    TG2 Post
  • 21:20    The Good Doctor

RAI3

  • 20:50    Un Posto Al Sole
  • 21:20    Chi L’Ha Visto?

RETE4

21:23    Fuori dal coro

CANALE5

  • 20:39    Striscia la notizia
  • 21:34    Io canto generation

ITALIA1

21:48    Vendetta

LA7

21:15    Una giornata particolare – Le Cinque Giornate di Milano

TV8

21:35    Alessandro Borghese – 4 Ristoranti

NOVE

21:30    Ex

20

21:12    Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

27

21:08    The Nice Guys

34

21:05    Caccia al tesoro

Redazione16 Ottobre 2024
