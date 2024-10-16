Spettacolo Italia
Stasera in tv, la programmazione di mercoledì 16 ottobre
RAI1
- 20:35 Affari Tuoi
- 21:30 Ti Presento I Suoceri
RAI2
- 21:00 TG2 Post
- 21:20 The Good Doctor
RAI3
- 20:50 Un Posto Al Sole
- 21:20 Chi L’Ha Visto?
RETE4
21:23 Fuori dal coro
CANALE5
- 20:39 Striscia la notizia
- 21:34 Io canto generation
ITALIA1
21:48 Vendetta
LA7
21:15 Una giornata particolare – Le Cinque Giornate di Milano
TV8
21:35 Alessandro Borghese – 4 Ristoranti
NOVE
21:30 Ex
20
21:12 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
27
21:08 The Nice Guys
34
21:05 Caccia al tesoro