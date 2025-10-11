CinemaManfredonia
Cinema San Michele, la programmazione da sabato 11 ottobre
LA VOCE DI HIND RAJAB
Programmazione
Sabato 11 ottobre ore 20:30
Domenica 12 ottobre ore 20:30
Lunedi 13 ottobre ore 20:30
Martedì 14 ottobre ore 19:00
Mercoledì 15 ottobre ore 19:00
Film in lingua originale sottotitolato
LA CASA DELLE BAMBOLE DI GARBY
Programmazione
Sabato 11 ottobre ore 18:30
Domenica 12 ottobre ore 18:30
Lunedi 13 ottobre ore 18:30