Cinema San Michele, la programmazione da sabato 11 ottobre

Redazione11 Ottobre 2025
LA VOCE DI HIND RAJAB

Sabato 11 ottobre ore 20:30
Domenica 12 ottobre ore 20:30
Lunedi 13 ottobre ore 20:30
Martedì 14 ottobre ore 19:00
Mercoledì 15 ottobre ore 19:00

Film in lingua originale sottotitolato

LA CASA DELLE BAMBOLE DI GARBY

Sabato 11 ottobre ore 18:30
Domenica 12 ottobre ore 18:30
Lunedi 13 ottobre ore 18:30

