Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 28 ottobre

Redazione28 Ottobre 2025
Belen Rodriguez a Belve
Belen Rodriguez a Belve (Screen Raiplay)
RAI1

21.30 Il Commissario Montalbano

RAI2

21.20 Belve

RAI3

21.20 Dogman (2023)

RETE4

21.33 E’ sempre Cartabianca

CANALE5

21.21 La notte nel cuore

ITALIA1

21.15 Le iene show

LA7

21.15 DiMartedì

TV8

21.35 X Factor

NOVE

21.30 Circo Massimo

20

21.10 The Protege’

RAIPREMIUM

21.20 Un Natale senza tempo

27

21.17 Beethoven 2

34

21.00 Tre sorelle

