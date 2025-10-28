Spettacolo Italia
Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 28 ottobre
RAI1
21.30 Il Commissario Montalbano
RAI2
21.20 Belve
RAI3
21.20 Dogman (2023)
RETE4
21.33 E’ sempre Cartabianca
CANALE5
21.21 La notte nel cuore
ITALIA1
21.15 Le iene show
LA7
21.15 DiMartedì
TV8
21.35 X Factor
NOVE
21.30 Circo Massimo
20
21.10 The Protege’
RAIPREMIUM
21.20 Un Natale senza tempo
27
21.17 Beethoven 2
34
21.00 Tre sorelle