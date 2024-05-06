Spettacolo Italia
Stasera in tv, la programmazione di lunedì 6 maggio
RAI1
- 20:35 Affari Tuoi – Puntata Del 06/05/2024
- 21:30 Il Clandestino – La Ragazza Scomparsa
- 22:35 Il Clandestino – Il Cielo Sopra Lambrate
RAI2
- 20:30 TG2 20.30
- 21:00 TG2 Post
- 21:20 Stasera Tutto è Possibile – Puntata Del 06/05/2024
RAI3
- 20:40 Il Cavallo E La Torre – Puntata Del 06/05/2024
- 20:50 Un Posto Al Sole – Puntata Del 06/05/2024 EP6441
- 21:20 FarWest – Puntata Del 06/05/2024
RETE4
- 20:30 Prima di domani
- 21:24 Quarta Repubblica
CANALE5
- 20:38 Striscia la notizia
- 21:34 L’Isola dei Famosi
ITALIA1
21:23 The Transporter Legacy
LA7
- 21:15 100 minuti
- 23:15 150 milligrammi
TV8
- 20:30 S1 Ep5 – Tris Per Vincere
- 21:30 GialappaShow – Anteprima
- 21:35 S3 Ep5 – GialappaShow
NOVE
21:35 Cash or Trash – Speciale Prime Time – Stag. 5 Ep. 4 – Sognando l’America
20
21:09 Troy
27
21:15 Una spia e mezzo
34
21:05 Sceriffo extraterrestre poco extra e molto terrestre