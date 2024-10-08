Spettacolo Italia
Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 8 ottobre
RAI1
- 20:35 Affari Tuoi
- 21:30 Nato Il Sei Ottobre
RAI2
- 21:00 TG2 Post
- 21:20 The Floor – Ne Rimarrà Solo Uno
RAI3
- 20:50 Un Posto Al Sole
- 21:20 Le Ragazze
RETE4
21:23 E’ sempre Cartabianca
CANALE5
- 20:39 Striscia la notizia
- 21:31 Temptation Island
ITALIA1
21:25 Killer Elite
LA7
21:15 DiMartedì
TV8
21:35 X Factor
NOVE
21:45 Best Weekend
20
21:11 Interstellar
27
21:08 Beethoven 2
34
21:07 Sms – Sotto mentite spoglie