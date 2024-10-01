Spettacolo Italia
Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 1 ottobre
RAI1
- 20:35 Affari Tuoi
- 21:30 I Leoni Di Sicilia
RAI2
- 21:00 TG2 Post
- 21:20 The Floor – Ne Rimarrà Solo Uno
RAI3
- 20:50 Un Posto Al Sole
- 21:20 Le Ragazze
RETE4
21:26 E’ sempre Cartabianca
CANALE5
- 20:38 Striscia la notizia
- 21:35 Temptation Island
ITALIA1
21:22 Shark – Il primo squalo
LA7
21:15 DiMartedì
TV8
21:35 X Factor
NOVE
- 20:35 Chissa’ chi e’
- 21:40 Fury
20
21:12 The Next Three Days
27
21:07 Beethoven
34
21:05 Bentornato Presidente