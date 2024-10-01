Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 1 ottobre

RAI1

20:35 Affari Tuoi

21:30 I Leoni Di Sicilia

RAI2

21:00 TG2 Post

21:20 The Floor – Ne Rimarrà Solo Uno

RAI3

20:50 Un Posto Al Sole

21:20 Le Ragazze

RETE4

21:26 E’ sempre Cartabianca

CANALE5

20:38 Striscia la notizia

21:35 Temptation Island

ITALIA1

21:22 Shark – Il primo squalo

LA7

21:15 DiMartedì

TV8

21:35 X Factor

NOVE

20:35 Chissa’ chi e’

21:40 Fury

20

21:12 The Next Three Days

27

21:07 Beethoven

34

21:05 Bentornato Presidente