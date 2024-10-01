Spettacolo Italia

Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 1 ottobre

Redazione1 Ottobre 2024
Gelsomino Ceramiche
Casa di Cura San Michele
Promo Manfredi Ricevimenti
Fextra
Centro Commerciale Gargano
Promo UnipolSai ilSipontino.net
Beat RiGeneration

Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 1 ottobre

RAI1

  • 20:35    Affari Tuoi
  • 21:30    I Leoni Di Sicilia

RAI2

  • 21:00    TG2 Post
  • 21:20    The Floor – Ne Rimarrà Solo Uno

RAI3

  • 20:50    Un Posto Al Sole
  • 21:20    Le Ragazze

RETE4

21:26    E’ sempre Cartabianca

CANALE5

  • 20:38    Striscia la notizia
  • 21:35    Temptation Island

ITALIA1

21:22    Shark – Il primo squalo

LA7

21:15    DiMartedì

TV8

21:35    X Factor

NOVE

  • 20:35    Chissa’ chi e’
  • 21:40    Fury

20

21:12    The Next Three Days

27

21:07    Beethoven

34

21:05    Bentornato Presidente

Beat RiGeneration
Casa di Cura San Michele
Centro Commerciale Gargano
Gelsomino Ceramiche
Promo UnipolSai ilSipontino.net
Fextra
Promo Manfredi Ricevimenti
Redazione1 Ottobre 2024
Foto di Redazione

Redazione

ilSipontino.net dal 2005 prova a raccontare con passione ciò che accade sul Gargano ed in Capitanata. Per segnalare variazioni, rettifiche, precisazioni o comunicazioni in merito al presente articolo è possibile inviare email a redazione@ilsipontino.net

Articoli correlati

foto la promessa anticipazioni

La Promessa anticipazioni: Alonso caccia Lorenzo dalla tenuta, c’entra Catalina

30 Settembre 2024
foto endless love anticipazioni

Endless Love anticipazioni: Zeynep scongiura la morte di Nihan, ecco perché

30 Settembre 2024
foto endless love anticipazioni

Endless Love anticipazioni dal 7 al 12 ottobre: Hakan dice no alle nozze con Zeynep, ecco perché

30 Settembre 2024
foto la promessa anticipazioni

La Promessa anticipazioni 7-13 ottobre: due personaggi tra la vita e la morte

30 Settembre 2024