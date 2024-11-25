Spettacolo Italia
Stasera in tv, la programmazione di lunedì 25 novembre
RAI1
21.30 L’amica geniale
RAI2
21.20 Raiduo Con Ale E Franz
RAI3
21.20 Lo Stato delle cose
RETE4
21.23 Quarta Repubblica
CANALE5
21.35 La talpa
ITALIA1
21.38 La furia dei Titani
LA7
21.15 La Torre di Babele – Giubileo Santo e Dannato
TV8
21.35 GialappaShow
NOVE
21.30 Little Big Italy – Stag. 7 Ep. 4 – Hong Kong
21.11 Oldboy
CIELO
21.20 Red 2
21.20 The River Wild – Il fiume della paura
21.08 Con tutto il cuore