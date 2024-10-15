Spettacolo Italia

Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 15 ottobre

15 Ottobre 2024
Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 15 ottobre

RAI1

  • 20:35    Affari Tuoi
  • 21:30    House Of Gucci

RAI2

  • 21:00    TG2 Post
  • 21:20    The Floor – Ne Rimarrà Solo Uno

RAI3

  • 20:50    Un Posto Al Sole
  • 21:20    Le Ragazze

RETE4

21:23    E’ sempre Cartabianca

CANALE5

  • 20:38    Striscia la notizia
  • 21:35    Temptation Island

ITALIA1

21:23    The Foreigner

LA7

21:15    DiMartedì

TV8

21:35    X Factor

NOVE

21:30    Best Weekend – Stag. 1 Ep. 3

20

21:11    Pulp Fiction

27

21:08    Richie Rich – Il piu’ ricco del mondo

34

21:05    I cassamortari

15 Ottobre 2024
