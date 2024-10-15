Spettacolo Italia
Stasera in tv, la programmazione di martedì 15 ottobre
RAI1
- 20:35 Affari Tuoi
- 21:30 House Of Gucci
RAI2
- 21:00 TG2 Post
- 21:20 The Floor – Ne Rimarrà Solo Uno
RAI3
- 20:50 Un Posto Al Sole
- 21:20 Le Ragazze
RETE4
21:23 E’ sempre Cartabianca
CANALE5
- 20:38 Striscia la notizia
- 21:35 Temptation Island
ITALIA1
21:23 The Foreigner
LA7
21:15 DiMartedì
TV8
21:35 X Factor
NOVE
21:30 Best Weekend – Stag. 1 Ep. 3
20
21:11 Pulp Fiction
27
21:08 Richie Rich – Il piu’ ricco del mondo
34
21:05 I cassamortari