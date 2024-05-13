Spettacolo Italia
Stasera in tv, la programmazione di lunedì 13 gennaio
RAI1
- 20:35 Affari Tuoi – Puntata Del 24
- 21:30 Il Clandestino – La Notte
- 22:25 Il Clandestino – Il Cingalese
RAI2
- 20:30 TG2 20.30
- 21:00 TG2 Post
- 21:20 Stasera Tutto è Possibile – Puntata Del 24
RAI3
- 20:40 Il Cavallo E La Torre – Puntata Del 24
- 20:50 Un Posto Al Sole – Puntata Del 24
- 21:20 FarWest – Puntata Del 24
RETE4
- 20:30 Prima di domani
- 21:25 Quarta Repubblica
CANALE5
- 20:40 Striscia la notizia
- 21:37 L’Isola dei Famosi
ITALIA1
- 20:35 NCIS – Unita’ Anticrimine
- 21:24 Homefront
LA7
- 20:35 Otto e Mezzo
- 21:15 100 minuti
TV8
- 21:30 GialappaShow – Anteprima
- 21:35 S3 Ep6 – GialappaShow
NOVE
21:35 Cash or Trash – Speciale Prime Time – Stag. 5 Ep. 5 – Pacchi dal mondo
20
21:10 The Legend of Tarzan
27
21:15 I dieci Comandamenti
34
21:06 Chissa’ perche’… capitano tutte a me