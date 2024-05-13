Spettacolo Italia

Stasera in tv, la programmazione di lunedì 13 gennaio

Redazione13 Maggio 2024

RAI1

  • 20:35    Affari Tuoi – Puntata Del 24
  • 21:30    Il Clandestino – La Notte
  • 22:25    Il Clandestino – Il Cingalese

RAI2

  • 20:30    TG2 20.30
  • 21:00    TG2 Post
  • 21:20    Stasera Tutto è Possibile – Puntata Del 24

RAI3

  • 20:40    Il Cavallo E La Torre – Puntata Del 24
  • 20:50    Un Posto Al Sole – Puntata Del 24
  • 21:20    FarWest – Puntata Del 24

RETE4

  • 20:30    Prima di domani
  • 21:25    Quarta Repubblica

CANALE5

  • 20:40    Striscia la notizia
  • 21:37    L’Isola dei Famosi

ITALIA1

  • 20:35    NCIS – Unita’ Anticrimine
  • 21:24    Homefront

LA7

  • 20:35    Otto e Mezzo
  • 21:15    100 minuti

TV8

  • 21:30    GialappaShow – Anteprima
  • 21:35    S3 Ep6 – GialappaShow

NOVE

21:35    Cash or Trash – Speciale Prime Time – Stag. 5 Ep. 5 – Pacchi dal mondo

20

21:10    The Legend of Tarzan

27

21:15    I dieci Comandamenti

34

21:06    Chissa’ perche’… capitano tutte a me

