Spettacolo
Il programma della settimana del Cinema San Michele
DON’T WORRY DARLING
Programmazione
Venerdì 30 settembre ore 18.30
Domenica 2 ottobre ore 18.30
Lunedi 3 ottobre ore 18.30
Martedì 4 ottobre CHIUSO
Mercoledì 5 ottobre ore 18.30
Giovedì 6 ottobre ore 18.30
A GRANDE RICHIESTA
TI MANGIO IL CUORE
Programmazione
Venerdì 30 settembre ore 21.00
Sabato 1 ottobre ore 21.00
Domenica 2 ottobre ore 21.00
Lunedi 3 ottobre ore 21.00
Martedì 4 ottobre CHIUSO
Mercoledì 5 ottobre ore 21.00
Giovedì 6 ottobre ore 21.0