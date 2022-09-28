Spettacolo

Il programma della settimana del Cinema San Michele

DON’T WORRY DARLING

Programmazione

Venerdì 30 settembre ore 18.30

Sabato 1 ottobre ore 18.30

Domenica 2 ottobre ore 18.30

Lunedi 3 ottobre ore 18.30

Martedì 4 ottobre CHIUSO

Mercoledì 5 ottobre ore 18.30

Giovedì 6 ottobre ore 18.30

A GRANDE RICHIESTA

TI MANGIO IL CUORE

Programmazione

Venerdì 30 settembre ore 21.00

Sabato 1 ottobre ore 21.00

Domenica 2 ottobre ore 21.00

Lunedi 3 ottobre ore 21.00

Martedì 4 ottobre CHIUSO

Mercoledì 5 ottobre ore 21.00

Giovedì 6 ottobre ore 21.0

