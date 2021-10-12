Eventi
Il programma della settimana del Cinema San Michele
VENOM: LA FURIA DI CARNAGE
Programmazione
Venerdì 15 ottobre ore 19.00
Sabato 16 ottobre ore 19.00
Domenica 17 ottobre ore 19.00
Lunedi 18 ottobre ore 19.00
Martedì 19 ottobre ore 19.00
Mercoledì 20 ottobre ore 19.00
LA SCUOLA CATTOLICA
Vietato 🚫 ai minori di anni 18
Programmazione
Venerdì 15 ottobre ore 21.00
Sabato 16 ottobre ore 21.00
Domenica 17 ottobre ore 21.00
Lunedi 18 ottobre ore 21.00
Martedì 19 ottobre ore 21.00
Mercoledì 20 ottobre ore 21.00