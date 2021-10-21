Spettacolo
Il programma della settimana al Cinema San Michele
VENOM: LA FURIA DI CARNAGE
A GRANDE RICHIESTA
Programmazione
Venerdì 22 ottobre ore 19.00
Sabato 23 ottobre ore 19.00
Domenica 24 ottobre ore 19.00
Lunedi 25 ottobre ore 19.00
Martedì 26 ottobre ore 19.00
Mercoledì 27 ottobre ore 19.00
IL MATERIALE EMOTIVO
Programmazione
Venerdì 22 ottobre ore 21.00
Sabato 23 ottobre ore 21.00
Domenica 24 ottobre ore 21.00
Lunedi 25 ottobre ore 21.00
Martedì 26 ottobre ore 21.00
Mercoledì 27 ottobre ore 21.00