fbpx
Spettacolo

Il programma della settimana al Cinema San Michele

Photo of Redazione Redazione Follow on Twitter Send an email 46 minuti fa
46 Meno di un minuto

VENOM: LA FURIA DI CARNAGE
A GRANDE RICHIESTA
Programmazione
Venerdì 22 ottobre ore 19.00
Sabato 23 ottobre ore 19.00
Domenica 24 ottobre ore 19.00
Lunedi 25 ottobre ore 19.00
Martedì 26 ottobre ore 19.00
Mercoledì 27 ottobre ore 19.00

IL MATERIALE EMOTIVO
Programmazione
Venerdì 22 ottobre ore 21.00
Sabato 23 ottobre ore 21.00
Domenica 24 ottobre ore 21.00
Lunedi 25 ottobre ore 21.00
Martedì 26 ottobre ore 21.00
Mercoledì 27 ottobre ore 21.00

Photo of Redazione Redazione Follow on Twitter Send an email 46 minuti fa
46 Meno di un minuto
Photo of Redazione

Redazione

ilSipontino.net dal 2005 prova a raccontare con passione ciò che accade sul Gargano ed in Capitanata. Per segnalare variazioni, rettifiche, precisazioni o comunicazioni in merito al presente articolo è possibile inviare email a redazione@ilsipontino.net

Articoli correlati

Michele Usculer porta le ragazze della trasmissione “il contadino cerca moglie” a Monte Sant’Angelo

6 giorni fa

«Mamma ho perso l’aereo»: arriva il reboot. Ecco il trailer

1 settimana fa

“Il turco in Italia” in sala al 100% e in diretta su Rai5

1 settimana fa

Teatro Pubblico Pugliese, i numeri del successo estivo

1 settimana fa
Back to top button